Amid Nitish for PM buzz, JD(U) to hold national meets on Sept 3 and 4

Amid the growing chorus by the party to back Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Janata Dal (United) will hold its national executive and national council meetings in Patna on September 3-4, said a JD(U) functionary.

It will be the first meeting since the JD(U) severed ties with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined hands with the RJD-led Opposition to form the government.

JD(U) general secretary KC Tyagi said that on the first day the national executive meeting will comprise senior leaders of the party and representatives from the state, while on during the national council meeting, a bigger gathering of leaders is expected.

“The agenda is yet to be finalised. These meetings are always important as they discuss organsiational issues, membership drive, and other important matters,” Tyagi said.

On Nitish Kumar’s projection as PM candidate, Tyagi said that it would depend on the proposals presented before the national executive regarding this and if the party would like him to spearhead the Opposition campaign. “The CM has made it clear that he is not a contender for the post, but he would strive to forge Opposition unity, as it is the need of the hour. How things evolve from here and what line the party should take may be discussed at the meeting. In the wake of the political developments in Bihar and a new government taking charge, the meetings are important,” he said.

On Sunday, JD(U) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha, again reiterated that Nitish Kumar could prove to be the best PM if he got the opportunity. “Our main focus is to establish our party and our leader at the national level by 2024. If the situation so develops that he gets a chance, he will certainly prove himself. But it is a fact that there are many claimants to the post and we don’t want to be an obstacle in the Opposition unity. Our effort will be to forge Opposition unity and see how things shape,” Kushwaha said.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said on Sunday said that chief minister Nitish Kumar could emerge as a “strong candidate” for prime minister in 2024 if opposition parties agreed to consider him for the job.

The coming to power of the Mahagathbandhan, which now comprises the JD(U), the RJD, the Congress and several small parties in Bihar, “augurs well for opposition unity”, said Yadav who has made a comeback as deputy chief minister in Bihar’s new government.

“It signals that most of the Opposition parties recognise the larger challenge before the country -- the hegemony of the BJP, where on the back of money, media, and (administrative) machinery power, they are determined to stamp out all diversity from the Indian society as well as from the political spectrum,” the RJD leader told PTI.

Asked if Kumar is best-suited to be prime ministerial candidate for 2024 polls and if he could be the Opposition’s nominee, Yadav said, “I leave this question for Honourable Nitish ji. I cannot claim to speak on behalf of the entire Opposition, however, if considered, respected Nitish ji definitely might be a strong candidate.” For the last 50 years, he has been a social and political activist, having participated in JP and reservation movements, Yadav said, adding that “he (Kumar) has more than 37 years of vast parliamentary and administrative experience and enjoys immense goodwill on the ground as well as among his peers”.

With PTI inputs

