Amid speculations of U.P. cabinet expansion, Yogi meets PM Modi

LUCKNOW Amid speculations of a Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion, chief minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. This meeting occurred in the backdrop of expectations for a forthcoming expansion of the state cabinet.

During the meeting, Yogi reportedly discussed with the PM the progress of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (HT Photo)

Yogi’s meeting with the PM follows the BJP’s impressive triumph in three states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. He also held discussions with BJP President JP Nadda in the national capital. As Yogi’s meeting with the PM took place a day after the CM met Governor Anandiben Patel in the Raj Bhawan in Lucknow, speculations are rife regarding a potential cabinet expansion in U.P. in the coming days.

Yogi expressed his gratitude in a tweet after the meeting, stating, “Received close companionship and guidance from respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji today in New Delhi. Your guidance provides strength for building a strong, secure, and self-reliant Uttar Pradesh. Hearty thanks Prime Minister for giving your valuable time!”

Sources familiar with the development revealed that the meeting between the PM and the CM lasted over an hour. Om Prakash Rajbhar, the chief of Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party, along with BJP’s Dara Singh Chauhan, is being considered strong contenders for a ministerial post.

During the meeting, Yogi reportedly discussed with the PM the progress of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The PM is scheduled to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Yogi also brought to the PM’s attention that the international airport in Ayodhya was ready, requesting his time for the inauguration of the Ayodhya airport. The PM is likely to visit Varanasi on December 17, and various programs organized there may also have been discussed.