Amid summer heatwave, Prayagraj records nearly 20 fire calls daily

With the arrival of summer and increasing temperatures, fire incidents have risen sharply across Prayagraj district, prompting immediate action from the fire department. Official data reveals that nearly 20 fire-related calls are being received on average each day, highlighting a significant surge and causing concern among authorities.

Fire department officials and personnel during launch of “Fire Service Safety Week” in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

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The meteorological department has already issued alerts about intense heat and strong winds—conditions that typically lead to a rise in fire outbreaks during the summer months each year. In response, the fire department has gone into action mode, enhancing its preparedness across both urban and rural areas.

Prayagraj’s chief fire officer (CFO) Chandra Mohan Sharma said that fire calls have already increased in frequency. “On average, around 20 fire calls are being received each day, and the department remains on high alert to ensure a swift response,” he said. Between January 1 and March 31, 2026, a total of 452 fire incidents were reported in the district.

Data from the previous year highlights the scale of the challenge. Between January 1 and December 31, 2025, Prayagraj recorded 1,915 fire calls and 389 rescue calls, amounting to 2,304 incidents. During this period, the fire department successfully rescued 162 people and 317 animals.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials note that the pattern of the incidents is changing across Uttar Pradesh. While urban areas are experiencing a steady rise in major fire incidents, rural regions show varying trends. However, during the summer season, rural areas typically witness a higher number of fire outbreaks, mainly due to crop fires. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials note that the pattern of the incidents is changing across Uttar Pradesh. While urban areas are experiencing a steady rise in major fire incidents, rural regions show varying trends. However, during the summer season, rural areas typically witness a higher number of fire outbreaks, mainly due to crop fires. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To tackle the rising threat, the department has implemented a comprehensive three-tier strategy focusing on enhancing resources, increasing manpower, and boosting awareness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To tackle the rising threat, the department has implemented a comprehensive three-tier strategy focusing on enhancing resources, increasing manpower, and boosting awareness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As part of these measures, the number of fire stations in the district has been increased from 12 to 15. The department currently has 213 fire personnel deployed, along with 23 fire tenders and five bike-mounted fire units. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of these measures, the number of fire stations in the district has been increased from 12 to 15. The department currently has 213 fire personnel deployed, along with 23 fire tenders and five bike-mounted fire units. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, a high-capacity fire engine with a 22,000-litre capacity is expected to be inducted soon. The fleet has also been strengthened with a total of 25 fire tenders and one mega fire engine now operational, shared officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, a high-capacity fire engine with a 22,000-litre capacity is expected to be inducted soon. The fleet has also been strengthened with a total of 25 fire tenders and one mega fire engine now operational, shared officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Alongside infrastructure upgrades, emphasis is being placed on public awareness and preparedness. Fire safety drills and awareness campaigns are being conducted extensively. In the past year alone, 755 awareness sessions were organised, training approximately 9,550 people.

Further accelerating these efforts, the fire department has launched “Fire Service Safety Week” from April 14 to April 20. The campaign commenced on Tuesday with a fire safety awareness rally, aimed at educating the public and reducing fire-related risks during the peak summer season.

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