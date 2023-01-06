Amit Shah inaugurates, lays foundation for projects worth 1,311 cr in Manipur

Union home minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Manipur, on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 21 projects costing around ₹1,311 crore.

Shah, accompanied by chief minister N Biren Singh and state ministers, inaugurated a 122-feet-high Sagol Kangjei (Polo) Statue at the Ibudhou Marjing complex at Heingang in Imphal East district around 11.10am.

He flew down to Churachandpur,a hill district headquarter, and inaugurated Churachandpur Medical College, first medical college in a hill district, followed by Heritage Site for Indian National Army (INA)advanced headquarters, Moirang, a historical place 45km south of Imphal in Bishnupur district.

Chief minister Biren Singh and health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh accompanied the Union minister during the Medical College inauguration at Churachandpur around 11.45am.

After his Churachandpur visit, Amit Shah unfurled the national tricolour at the INA advanced headquarters at Moirang.

Shah will address a public meeting at Chengei Polo Ground at Moirang wherein he will inaugurate other projects and lay the foundation stones of remaining projects.

On Thursday,Shah was accorded a warm welcome by chief minister Biren Singh, ministers, MLAs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president A Sharda Devi and other functionaries on his arrival at Imphal International airport around 6.40pm .

“We are excited that the Union home minister is giving time for us and taking Manipur on the path of development,” public works minister Govindas Konthoujam said.

In view of Shah’s visit, necessary security measures have been taken up in the state by conducting search operations in some locations in Churachandpur and Imphal West districts.

The district magistrates (DM) of Churachandpur, Bishnupur and Imphal West districts through separate orders, also declared ‘No fly zones’ in certain areas on January 5 and 6, prohibiting operation of drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles along the whole route and area to be taken by the Union home minister during his sojourn.

The no fly zone restrictions in Bishnupur and Imphal West districts was enforced from 4.30pm, January 5 till the time of the Union minister’s departure on January 6.

After the day’s public meeting at Moirang, Shah is scheduled to leave lmphal for Dimapur in Nagaland.