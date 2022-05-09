AMU prof accused of dowry, triple talaq; wife files police complaint
A case has been registered against assistant professor at Aligarh Muslim University for dowry harassment and for pronouncing ‘triple talaq’ on road.
The case has been registered at Quarsi police station of Aligarh city against the assistant professor in AMU’s computer engineering department, Asad Mohammad Khan and his family members.
Khan’s wife Farheen, stated in her complaint that when got married to AMU assistant professor on November 9, 2021, she was assured by her husband and in-laws that she would be allowed to pursue her M Tech.
“However, after marriage, my husband and in laws began harassing me and didn’t give me permission to pursue M Tech. They also asked for ₹10 lakh as dowry, beside jewellery and property. My parents were also harassed and when I objected, my husband left me on February 14. I filed a case in Court for domestic violence, dowry harassment on March 30 against my husband, father and mother-in-law,” Farheen stated in her police complaint filed on Saturday.
“I was moving on road on May 06 in Aligarh with my sister Shabana and her husband at 10 am when my husband came and threatened me for filing case against him and his family. He also pronounced triple talaq on road despite request by my sister and her husband. Since then, I am being threatened by relatives of my husband,” she said in her complaint.
Police has registered case under section 498A and 507 of Indian Penal Code beside Section 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act 1961 and under section 3 and 4 of recently enacted Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 brought to counter Triple Talaq.
Quarsi police station incharge Vijay Singh informed that matter is under investigation.
-
Properties of slain gangster Vikas Dubey seized
Properties of slain gangster Vikas Dubey in Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat and Kanpur have been seized, district magistrate Kanpur Neha Sharma said on Monday. The estimated worth of properties seized is ₹67 crore. “Illegal properties” of Dubey's aide and finance handler Jai Bajpai would be demolished, the DM said. Among the properties seized by Kanpur administration include that of his 23 relatives. Of these 13 assets are immovable.
-
Kengeri Bus Accident: Driver tells police, he was trying to avoid a pothole
Was the KSRTC bus accident on Sunday night under the Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru that injured 29 people caused by a pothole? The bus travelling from Madikeri to Bangalore with 45 passengers on board had collided with the Metro Pillar under a flyover after the driver lost control. 4 passengers were seriously injured and 25 others sustained minor injuries. Passengers in the bus also claimed the driver was overspeeding.
-
Customs dept seizes gold worth ₹26.45 lakh at Pune airport
Pune: The customs department sleuths have seized 500 grams of 24 carat gold from a passenger who arrived on a SpiceJet flight from Dubai on May 5. The gold, in the form of crude bangles and chains, is valued at ₹26.45 lakh. Both the passenger and the organiser at Pune (who had come to receive her at the airport) were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act.
-
Angadia extortion case: Court grants bail to three police officers
Mumbai The Mumbai sessions court on Monday granted bail to three police officers arrested in connection with the Angadia extortion case registered by the LT Marg police station. The court has granted them bail primarily in view of the fact that now, the investigation is complete and the crime intelligence unit of the city crime branch has filed a charge sheet against them, said their counsel, advocate Vinod Chate.
-
72-year-old gets 10-year RI for sexually abusing 4 minors
Mumbai A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court on Monday sentenced a 72-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing four minor girls residing in his neighbourhood. The case against the accused was registered by the Kalachowki police station in Central Mumbai by the mother of one of the girls. The family went to confront the accused but he denied the allegations.
