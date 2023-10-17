Amur falcons, world’s longest flying migratory birds, begin to arrive in Manipur

Amur falcons, the world’s longest travelling raptors, began to arrive in Manipur’s Tamenglong district as part of its annual routine migration.

These pigeon sized birds undertake a yearly journey covering up to 22,000km. (Sourced photo)

“We’ve started to see the first batch of Amur falcons hovering around the sky in Tamenglong town yesterday,” a local, Jimmy Pamei said.

These pigeon sized birds undertake a yearly journey covering up to 22,000km.

The migration of Amur falcons, which are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and included under Schedule IV, usually arrive in many parts of north east India, including Tamenglong district, from second week of October and is likely to roost till the end of November.

For the first time, the Manipur forest department will be carrying out a census of Amur falcons in Tamenglong district where most of the birds roost.

“We have engaged a renowned NGO in the state for conducting census at the roosting sites. They will carry out the head count when the birds arrive in Tamenglong,” divisional forest officer Amandeep of Tamenglong district said.

Generally, the number of birds flocking in the district varied from one roosting site to another, he said.

At some points, over 5,000 falcons roosted while more than 50,000 were seen flocking at other roosting sites, he added.

“Once the census is conducted, we will maintain data on their (falcons) arrival,” he continued.

Both Tamenglong and Noney’s district magistrates have released an order banning the hunting, catching, killing and selling of the birds.

“This time, we are planning to tag satellite-transmitters on two healthy birds to study their migratory routes and for this purpose we have contacted Wildlife Institute of India experts,” the forest officer said.

The radio-tagging programme of Amur Falcon in Manipur’s Tamenglong was undertaken in two phases, first in 2018 and then in 2019, to conserve wildlife and also study the route of these long-distance migratory birds and the environmental patterns along the route as India is a signatory to an international agreement on conservation of migratory birds of prey.

