Chennai, PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the TVK government to take immediate steps to grant home guards regular employment with timely and appropriate monthly pay.

Anbumani urges TVK govt to grant regular employment for TN home guards

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He pointed out that home guards play an almost equal role with the police in maintaining law and order across the state and during festivals, protests, violent incidents, and sudden emergencies, they assist the police in preserving public order.

"When the DMK came to power in 2021, it promised to strengthen support for the village guards in many ways, increase their duty days, and significantly increase their numbers. But after five years in office, the government has not taken steps to fulfill those promises," the former union minister alleged in a statement here.

He said the home guards, being denied more working days and fair pay, approached the Supreme Court. "The court directed that home guards be provided work for the entire month and ordered a monthly wage of ₹16,800".

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{{^usCountry}} Claiming that the court order has been implemented in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry, Ramadoss said it has not yet been put into practice in Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claiming that the court order has been implemented in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry, Ramadoss said it has not yet been put into practice in Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said during the earlier DMK administration, the director of the home guard division had recommended that the state increase duty days and monthly pay in line with the Supreme Court verdict, "but that recommendation was not acted upon". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said during the earlier DMK administration, the director of the home guard division had recommended that the state increase duty days and monthly pay in line with the Supreme Court verdict, "but that recommendation was not acted upon". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "With increasing vacancies in the police force and growing demands for security, the services of the home guard force are needed every day, a fact acknowledged by officers at every level of the police department," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "With increasing vacancies in the police force and growing demands for security, the services of the home guard force are needed every day, a fact acknowledged by officers at every level of the police department," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Moreover, as the new government led by Chief Minister Vijay has launched initiatives on drug eradication and women's safety, it will need the support and cooperation of the home guards," the PMK leader said, adding, "Considering all of this and to comply with the Supreme Court's directive, the Tamil Nadu government must take immediate steps to grant home guards regular employment with timely and appropriate monthly pay". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Moreover, as the new government led by Chief Minister Vijay has launched initiatives on drug eradication and women's safety, it will need the support and cooperation of the home guards," the PMK leader said, adding, "Considering all of this and to comply with the Supreme Court's directive, the Tamil Nadu government must take immediate steps to grant home guards regular employment with timely and appropriate monthly pay". {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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