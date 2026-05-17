...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Anbumani urges TVK govt to grant regular employment for TN home guards

Anbumani urges TVK govt to grant regular employment for TN home guards

Published on: May 17, 2026 01:08 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Chennai, PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the TVK government to take immediate steps to grant home guards regular employment with timely and appropriate monthly pay.

Anbumani urges TVK govt to grant regular employment for TN home guards

He pointed out that home guards play an almost equal role with the police in maintaining law and order across the state and during festivals, protests, violent incidents, and sudden emergencies, they assist the police in preserving public order.

"When the DMK came to power in 2021, it promised to strengthen support for the village guards in many ways, increase their duty days, and significantly increase their numbers. But after five years in office, the government has not taken steps to fulfill those promises," the former union minister alleged in a statement here.

He said the home guards, being denied more working days and fair pay, approached the Supreme Court. "The court directed that home guards be provided work for the entire month and ordered a monthly wage of 16,800".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
chennai ‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Anbumani urges TVK govt to grant regular employment for TN home guards
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Anbumani urges TVK govt to grant regular employment for TN home guards
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.