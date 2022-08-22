Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Andhra BJP president hints at ‘tremors’, says CM Jagan will tremble

Andhra BJP president hints at ‘tremors’, says CM Jagan will tremble

others
Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:20 AM IST

“There will be some astonishing developments in AP in the coming days. Nobody can comprehend them. They will cause tremors and leave Jagan Mohan Reddy trembling,” the state BJP chief said.

Addressing the valedictory of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Maha Samgrama Yatra, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju said only his party could dislodge the Jagan government. (HT Archives)
ByPress Trust of India

Amaravati: A day ahead of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju on Sunday said that their party was about to take a decision that would cause tremors in the state.

“There will be some astonishing developments in AP in the coming days. Nobody can comprehend them. They will cause tremors and leave Jagan Mohan Reddy trembling,” the state BJP chief said.

Addressing the valedictory of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Maha Samgrama Yatra, Veerraju said only the BJP could dislodge the Jagan regime.

“It is not a cinema scene. It’s a scene where Narendra Modi left China shaken. A similar scene will happen in AP as well,” Veerraju warned.

The state BJP president dubbed the ruling YSR Congress a “communal” party, referring to the attacks on Hindu temples.

Veerraju’s comments assumed significance as Jagan is set to meet Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Monday at 10.15 am.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP