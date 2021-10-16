Andhra govt offers 2 more powerhouses to Krishna management board

After coming forward to hand over four components (projects) on river Krishna to the Krishna River Management Board, subject to neighbouring Telangana doing the same, the Andhra Pradesh government issued another order concurring to hand over two powerhouses to the Board.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli issued an order late on Thursday night on the handing over of the Srisailam Right Bank Powerhouse and the Nagarjuna Sagar Right (Jawahar) Canal Powerhouse to the KRMB in accordance with the Union Jal Shakti Ministry’s Gazette Notification.

Posts sanctioned under these two components too were being diverted to the KRMB, Srikant said in the order, but noted that all this has to happen simultaneously with Telangana projects.

The Union Jal Shakti Ministry issued a notification on July 15, as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, fixing the jurisdictions of the Godavari River Management Board and the Krishna River Management Board.

The notification formally came into force on Thursday.

The AP government, however, agreed to immediately hand over only the Srisailam project spillway and river sluices, Pothireddypadu head regulator and Srisailam Right Main Canal, Handri-Neeva Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Muchumarri Lift Irrigation Scheme to the KRMB.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It also agreed to transfer the posts sanctioned in various cadres and respective field offices under these four projects to the Central body.

At a special meeting of the KRMB in Hyderabad on October 12, the AP government insisted on including the powerhouses on river Krishna, the main bone of contention between the two states, in the prioritised list for handing over to the Board.