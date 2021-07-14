Angry over delay in marriage, youth kills mother

: A youth accused of killing his mother was arrested by Kandhai police of Pratapgarh on Monday evening.

Police claimed that the youth killed his mother for he believed she was not taking interest in facilitating his marriage and had even rebuked her for talking to a girl on phone.

A murder case has been registered against the accused, station house officer (SHO) Neeraj Waliya said.

Police said Lalbahadur, resident of Mangraura area, is an army personnel posted in Jammu. His wife Rajkumari, 44 lived with their son Suraj, 20 and a daughter at their native village.

Police said Rajkumari had gone to cut grass for animals with Suraj on Monday evening. Suraj got busy talking to some girl on the phone and ignored his mother’s request to pick up a sack of grass. Enraged Rajkumari snatched away the mobile from Suraj, who in a fit of rage attacked his mother with a spade on her head. Police said locals heard him say that she neither took any interest in arranging his marriage nor was she letting him talk to any girl.

Police said villagers later rushed Rajkumari to a private hospital where she died. Police said the family planned to cremate the body without informing police, but someone informed the police after which the body was sent for autopsy. Suraj was subsequently arrested after Suraj’s uncle registered an FIR against him.

Meanwhile, Lalbahadur also reached village on Tuesday and performed last rites of his wife, police added.

Villagers informed that only recently Suraj’s mother had seen a girl for him, but Suraj barged inside the girl’s home the same day. He also asked for mobile number of a girl during a marriage function, the villagers told the police. Police suspects that Suraj was suffering from some mental illness.