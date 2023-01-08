Annual entrepreneurial festival: Ashneer Grover & BVR Mohan Reddy among experts to attend IIT-K’s E-SUMMIT

LUCKNOW Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, has announced the names of a group of experts and seasoned entrepreneurs who will impart knowledge on entrepreneurship and business to students during the 11th edition of its annual entrepreneurial festival -- “E-SUMMIT” -- from January 13 to 15.

Padma Shri BVR Mohan Reddy, founder chairman and board member-Cyient, will be the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony. Meanwhile former co-founder of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, will be the chief guest for the closing ceremony.

The theme for the much-awaited event this year is -- Renaissance and Rise, the institute said in a press release. The event, being hosted by the student-run Entrepreneurship Cell from IIT Kanpur, echoes the continuum effort of the institute to provide a platform to stimulate discussions on ideas that turn issues into opportunities to revolutionise society.

E-Summit’22 strives to be the one-stop platform for bringing together everyone associated with the entrepreneurial ecosystem - ideators, pitchers, VCs, mentors, and enthusiasts; all under one roof for empowering ideas that have the potential to play a key role in shaping the future of the country.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, director IIT Kanpur said, “We’re glad to be hosting the 11th edition of our annual E-SUMMIT with a host of leaders who have made significant mark in India’s entrepreneurial spectrum. This summit is a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from some of the most successful and innovative leaders in the tech and business world, and to network with like-minded individuals from across the country.”

The other keynote speakers from the Summit includes the likes of Saurabh Chandra (Former Secretary, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt. of India), Sanjiv Rangrass (Independent Director Zetwerk, Former group head ITC), Sudeep Choudhari (Head India Blockchain at NPCI), Ved Mani Tiwari (CEO of National Skill Development Corporation), Shweta Bajpai, vertical head – Finserv, Media, Travel, Meta India, among others.

