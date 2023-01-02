Anomalies detected in leave approvals of govt school staff, probe on

LUCKNOW A review meeting has revealed anomalies in leaves from work availed by government school staff -- including women teachers and non-teaching staff -- in more than 20 districts of the state.

As per new rules, teachers can only apply for leaves online on the Manav Sampda portals. These leaves are subjected to approvals from reporting managers of teachers. However, it has been found that leaves were cancelled by Block Education Officers (BEO) after teachers availed them.

Seeking an explanation from BEOs, Vijay Kiran Anand, the director-general of school education, has written a letter saying, “On analysing the data related to the disposal of leaves on the Manav Sampada portal, anomalies have been noticed. In many cases, teachers have applied for one-day leave from work and then cancelled it after availing of it. In some cases, the leave was canceled after 10 pm. It appears that the leave has been canceled on the Manav Sampada portal after availing of it. The involvement of the concerned leave applicant personnel and the reporting officer who canceled the leave is also suspected. This is not acceptable in any form.”

Now, concerned officers have been directed to submit a report clarifying the case-wise situation by January 5. Notably, the district basic education officer of Badaun, Barabanki, Basti, Bahraich, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Kaushambi, Lakhimpur Kheri Lalitpur, Prayagraj, Raebareli, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, and Sitapur have been asked to respond.