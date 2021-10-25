Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Another member of inter-state ATM fraud gang held in Ludhiana

Jamalpur police has nabbed the sixth member of an inter-state ATM fraud gang
The ATM fraud gang was active in Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and various cities of Punjab, including Ludhiana. (Representative photo)
Oct 25, 2021
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Jamalpur police has nabbed the sixth member of an inter-state ATM fraud gang.

The accused was identified as Rakesh Chaudhary of Ashok Vihar, Tajpur Road. The police had earlier arrested Naveen Kumar, Rakesh Kumar of Bhamian Kalan, Surinder Bansal of Tibba Road, Ajay Kumar of Jassian Road and Rocky of Moti Nagar on October 22.

The gang members who are yet to be arrested include, Pawan Kumar of Tibba Road, Hemant Sachdeva of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar and Paramjit Singh of Dera Bassi.

During questioning, the police found that the accused had made their relatives and friends open saving accounts in different banks and had kept their debit cards to make transactions.

They used to withdraw money through specially designed hooks which they would attach to the money dispensing tray of ATMs. When the cash was dispensed, they used to switch off the power supply to the ATM and withdraw the bills.

They used to give 10 to 20% share of the money acquired to the card owners.

Inspector Kuwant Singh Malhi, SHO at police station Jamalpur, stated that the accused are already facing trial in four cases lodged against them in Ludhiana, Mohali, Chandigarh and Baroda in Gujarat.

According to the SHO, the gang was committing bank frauds for the past 10 years by taking advantage of chinks in the system. They were active in Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and various cities of Punjab, including Ludhiana.

A total of 41 credit and debit cards were recovered from their possession.

