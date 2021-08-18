Anticipating gang war, Ludhiana cops set to detain members of two rival groups

Anticipating a gang war, Ludhiana police are all set to detain members of two rival gangs –one led by Shubham Mota and the other by Puneet Bains.

Police recently recovered a cache of weapons from the members of both gangs, which led them to suspect they were conspiring to harm the rivals. The two groups are known to have got into a clash in June, in which they attacked each other with iron rods, sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

Now that the two gangs are armed with weapons, cops fear the situation may worsen.

Further, some members of the two gangs, who are already in police custody, are said to have made startling revelations that led the police to increase their vigil.

The Ludhiana police have recovered three illegal weapons from the gang members. On the other hand, their counterparts in Delhi seized 13 weapons from the possession of Karanbir Singh alias Karan Walia, a member of the Shubham Mota gang. He was brought to Ludhiana on production warrant from Tihar jail in Delhi on August 7.

Cops had recently brought Rishab Benipal of the Shubham Mota gang on production warrant from Faridkot Jail and recovered a .32 bore pistol following the information provided by him. According to police, Benipal was running the gang from inside the jail.

Earlier on August 13, police had arrested Naveen alias Negi of Geeta Nagar of Tajpur road from a farmhouse in Jhande village. Negi is known to be a close aide of Puneet Bains. Police recovered two illegal pistols from his possession.

There are at least five FIRs lodged against the two gangs’ members at various police stations of Ludhiana.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, east) Davinder Chaudhary said police would arrest all members of both gangs to avoid any clash.