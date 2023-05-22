Ending free ticket culture need of the hour; theatre not dying: Anup Soni

LUCKNOW Putting an end to the ‘free ticket culture’ is the need of the hour for theatres to thrive, said popular actor Anup Soni, who is in Lucknow for the ongoing 10-day Darpan theatre festival.

Anup Soni is visiting Lucknow with noted actress and his wife Juhi Babbar. (Deepak Gupta)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The celebrated actor, who performed in a thrilling romantic drama at the city-based Sangeet Natak Academy, added, “Make it a habit for urban dwellers to pay for tickets rather than showing them plays for free. Maintain a low price but do not make it free. It would not cover the entire cost but help in catching people’s fancy. If they develop a taste for it and start to enjoy plays, they will begin paying for it too.”

Soni is visiting Lucknow with noted actress and his wife Juhi Babbar. Despite being involved in multiple other projects, they remain committed to theatre and often travel to different states for plays.

When asked about ways to popularise the theatre culture, Soni said, “Institutions such as the Bharatendu Natya Academy, Darpan, and other local societies could organise festivals to create a bustle in the city. Besides, well-known individuals with face value associated with theatres should become part of plays. It will not only attract the crowd but also inspire future generations to pursue a career in the theatre.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on Lucknow, the actor, who is an alumnus of the prestigious National School of Drama, said, “Lucknow is very rich in the theatre culture and I am confident that the City of Nawabs has the same potential as Mumbai and Delhi, where the theatre culture is flourishing.”

The actor also expression his opinions about the ongoing controversy over ‘The Kerala Story’. He said, “The audience decides what is right and wrong. People should watch films without any biases. Viewers should be neutral while watching a movie. If the film has been approved by the censor board, we should respect that. Banning a work of art is not an option. Art is a reflection of what is happening in society. So, movies should be kept away from politics.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}