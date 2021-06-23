Army lieutenant dies by suicide in Ambala, husband held for dowry death

A 32-year-old air force squadron leader was arrested on Tuesday after his 29-year-old lieutenant wife, who was working in the Military Nursing Services, died by suicide in Ambala Cantonment.

The woman hanged herself at the Indian Air Force residential quarters during the night intervening Sunday and Monday. Her autopsy was conducted at the Military Hospital here on Tuesday. The couple’s house has been sealed by the air force police.

Her family said that she was the mother of a two-year-old boy and had tied the knot with the man in December 2018 in an inter-caste marriage according to Hindu customs, almost two years after she was posted in Ambala.

The deceased’s family met home minister Anil Vij in the morning demanding a fair probe and later refused to take the body for cremation as no arrest was made by the police till evening.

The accused husband will be presented before a court on Wednesday, inspector Vijay Kumar, Ambala Cantt police station in-charge, said after meeting the woman’s family.

The victim’s in-laws were also been booked under sections 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC on Monday. The complaint was filed by the deceased’s brother.

He alleged that soon after the marriage, the accused’s family moved to Ambala and started taunting his sister for not giving him a car or cash as dowry. He also alleged that his brother-in-law was always suspicious of his sister and had even installed CCTV cameras in their own bedroom.

Inspector Vijay said they will try to retrieve the footage from the lab. The rest of the accused will be arrested as investigation proceeds, he added.