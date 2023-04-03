Army Medical Corps celebrates its 259th anniv with sports & entertainment

LUCKNOW The Army Medical Corps (AMC) celebrated its 259th anniversary at the Lucknow AMC Centre and College on Monday. The function saw a number of ceremonies and events with officers, junior commissioned officers, jawans and recruits and their families in attendance.

Lt Gen V Sabid Syed, Commandant AMC Centre and College, addressing the attendees. (HT Photo)

Sports competitions and entertainment programmes were organised on the occasion. Meanwhile, senior officers paid homage at the AMC War Memorial ‘Shraddhanjali’ to those who were martyred in the line of duty.

Lieutenant General V Sabid Syed, commandant, AMC Centre and College, in his address, encouraged officers and troops to continue to work hard and provide the best medical services and healthcare to soldiers in times of need.

The events of the anniversary celebration concluded with a get-together of young and old officers, and their family and friends at the AMC mess, with the veterans of the corps as the special guests.