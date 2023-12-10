Ahead of Article 370 verdict, little hope more despair in J&K

As the Supreme Court (SC) is going to announce its judgement on Article 370 case on Monday, there is both hope and dejection among the politicians and common people ahead of this verdict.

A constitutional bench of the SC will deliver its judgement on a number of petitions that have challenged the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories. The Article 370 had given erstwhile state special status.

Two former J&K chief ministers (CM), Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have questioned security arrangements that are being made in Kashmir prior to the decision to be announced by the SC and said that lists are being prepared by police to detain National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders.

Mehbooba Mufti said that the SC took five years to hear this important case. “The SC’s earlier decisions had previously maintained that Article 370 could only be scrapped based on the recommendations of the constituent assembly of J&K. Any decision contrary to this established process would not only be against the constitution but also against the very spirit of the idea of India,” Mehbooba Mufti told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Bijhbehera. “The upcoming verdict is not solely about Article 370 but as a pivotal moment determining the future of India’s identity. I hope that the SC would recognise the consequences, transcending political transitions,” she added. The former CM asked the people not to lose hope, emphasising the importance of unity to secure their rights and restore their identity and dignity.

NC vice-president Abdullah said that he can’t say anything about the decision which will be given by five judges of SC on Monday. “Neither do I have any machinery to know the decision before it’s pronounced. I can only hope and pray the verdict should come in our favour. We are waiting for the judgement, once it comes we will give our reaction to it”. He said that the government always needs an alibi to detain us...” They got that on December 11. But if the government is already aware about the judgement of the SC then it needs to be thoroughly probed.”

General secretary Democratic Progressive Azad Party and former minister RS Chib said “We are hopeful the decision is in our favour since it carries the aspirations and sentiments of the people of UT,” he said adding that it is the time for the BJP led Centre govt to return the statehood to J&K.

Locals speak

Many locals have kept their fingers crossed on the decision. “If we go by history this special status should have never been snatched from us. Since it has been done, the SC can give this back to us,” said Rashid Khan, a former government employee, adding that he hopes the good news will come on Monday. Another local Tariq Ahmad said that he thinks there could be a split decision. “Let us pray good things should happen for the people of J&K on Monday... SC upholding revocation of Article 370 can’t be ruled out.”

Meanwhile, ADGP law and order Vijay Kumar on Friday chaired a joint meeting of all the district magistrates & SSsP of Kashmir division.

During the meeting, all the officers present briefed the chair on the prevailing law and order and security scenario and shared the field generated inputs with respect to all the “expectedly emerging situations in view of upcoming events.”

“All the district heads were stressed to keep eye on the situation, and take preventive and punitive actions under law those who indulge in mischief, misinformation and misuse of social media. And it was stressed that miscreants and mischievous elements shouldn’t be allowed to vitiate the peace and harmony,” the police spokesman said.

The spokesman said that ADGP in the meeting got briefed about prevention of incidents and directed to anticipate different scenarios and accordingly plan an effective response for the same. “ADGP Law and order sensitised them about the calibrated response to be taken in case of any untoward scene emerging out of the situation, ” he added.

