Arunachal Christian group stages mass hunger strike against anti-conversion law

The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), a leading Christian body in Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday staged a mass hunger strike across multiple district and sub-divisional headquarters, demanding the repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, terming it as “discriminatory” and “unconstitutional”. The protest comes amid the state government’s decision to implement the law, which had remained dormant for decades, following a Gauhati high court directive in September 2024

The protest comes amid the state government’s decision to implement the law, which had remained dormant for decades, following a Gauhati high court directive in September 2024.

The Act was originally introduced to prevent forced religious conversions through coercion or inducement, and it prescribes strict penalties, including up to two years in prison and a fine of ₹10,000, for violations.

Despite its existence for over four decades, it lacked the necessary framework for implementation, and the high court asked the state government to frame rules for the Act within six months, triggering renewed efforts for its enforcement.

The ACF alleged that the law unfairly targets the Christian community, which constitutes 30.26% of the state’s population, as per the 2011 Census.

Chief minister Pema Khandu has defended the government’s move saying that it complies with the court’s directive and aims to safeguard indigenous faiths. He also asserted that the law does not target any particular religious group.

The state government had also invited the ACF for talks on February 21.

The forum, however, chose to proceed with its hunger strike, asserting its demand for a complete repeal of the law.

It has also announced a series of further demonstrations, including a march to the state Assembly on March 6, coinciding with the legislative session, where discussions on the Act are expected.

“We don’t think the matter will be resolved over talks and we will not settle for less than repeal of the Act,” ACF secretary general James Techi Tara said.