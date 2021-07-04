As crowds surge, no leeway yet for Delhi’s weekly markets

With a handful of markets failing to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and flouting safety protocols, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday decided to continue with the rule of allowing only one weekly market to operate in a municipal zone per day for at least one more week.

A senior official of the DDMA said the decision was taken in the light of potential overcrowding in weekly markets, given that district administrations have cracked down on several markets in the city for alleged violation of Covid-19 regulations.

A lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 in the light of an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, which left the healthcare system overrun. As cases started declining, the government started unlocking the Capital in a phased manner from May 31. On June 14, the government allowed weekly markets to operate but with the condition that only one such market can operate in one municipal zone in a day. Delhi has 12 municipal zones.

“We cannot take any risks. The government is preparing for a potential third wave and every now and then, cases of overcrowding in general markets are surfacing, forcing the district administrations to order for the temporary shutting of shops. Weekly markets cater to a large demography and they often witness large crowds. It would be difficult to manage more than one such market per day in one municipal zone,” said the senior DDMA official.

The official further said, “Previous year too, when weekly markets were allowed to function, several of them witnessed large crowds, forcing the district administrations to crack down on them. It is better to take time (in opening markets) than to act in haste. Once markets are allowed to open, implementing a temporary suspension becomes difficult. We shall observe for at least another week and then take a call on weekly markets.”

Weekly markets in the city cater to lower-income and middle-income groups, offering products that range from soaps and utensils to toys and garments. Delhi has around 2,700 weekly bazaars and they collectively engage around 400,000 people in different roles – vendors, suppliers, labourers, etc. Under the current rules, only 84 of them – the popular ones in Old Delhi, Geeta Colony, Kashmere Gate and Nangloi which operate from designated areas – are functional.

Yusuf Khan, a vendor at a weekly market in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri, said, “It is a major relief. Last year, the government had allowed weekly markets to resume functioning after months of lockdown. This time, we have been allowed to resume business in eight weeks. We have so far ensured that all regulations are strictly followed. The government should now consider allowing more such markets to open.”

Sanjay Kumar, a vendor and member of town vending committee in charge of a weekly market in the Yamuna embankment area in east Delhi, said, “Vendors have suffered huge losses during the pandemic. The weekly market is their only source of income. They should at least be given an opportunity to operate in adherence to the Covid-19 rules. The government should soon allow more markets to function.”

Dhanik Chand, a vendor and a member of the town vending committee in charge of a weekly market in Mandawali locality, said: “In one year, the traders have also learnt what all precautions to take. Today, most of them are aware of Covid-19 protocols, the importance of getting tested, vaccines, etc. Restrictions on weekly bazars should be scaled down.”