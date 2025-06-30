As monsoon knocks, ASI on alert over water seepage at Taj

With the early onset of monsoon this year, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has turned vigilant towards the issue of seepage of water through the main dome of the Taj Mahal. Taj Mahal in Agra. (File photo)

The pinnacle of the main mausoleum is undergoing scaffolding these days for an inspection, although ASI officials maintain that there is no seepage of water and there is no structural defect in Taj Mahal and inspection is a routine one.

It was in the month of September last year that a leakage was traced in the main dome as rains continued late in 2024. The cause assigned for seepage last year was the damaged location of the joint between metal pinnacle and white marble around the dome. ASI officials claim that the issue was addressed then and there with no seepage thereafter.

“The world heritage site of Taj Mahal is structurally very sound and construction is completely stable with no sign of seepage as of now whatsoever. The scaffolding being laid around the pinnacle over the main dome is just a part of routine conservation and an inspection will follow after scaffolding work completes,” says Prince Vajpayee, the senior conservation assistant at Taj Mahal for Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra Circle.

“While various other parts are placed under inspection time and again but pinnacle (the top most metallic part) often escapes attendance and thus it is being focussed this time and purpose is not specifically related to water seepage but the all round technical survey required for the conservation work,” stated Vajpayee who clarified that this routine inspection will not affect monument which will remain open for visitors as usual.

“Monsoon is already here and we have our mechanism to tackle rain related issues at Taj Mahal. It was not for the first time that this seepage of moisture or water took place last year in September and was timely attended and so we are prepared to address any such issues as and when we face them,” asserted Vajpayee.

Due to heavy rains on September 12 and 13, 2024, there was seepage reported leaving water traced in the main mausoleum housing graves of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and empress Mumtaz. The issue got political colour with former CM of UP Akhilesh Yadav taking to X while raising questions on maintenance of Taj Mahal and utilisation of funds in crores for the same.

The iconic Taj Mahal was built in the seventeenth century in years together during the reign of Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in the memory of his deceased wife Mumtaz Mahal.