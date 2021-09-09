Aspiring teachers to gherao Punjab CM’s house in Patiala on September 12

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sangrur With a protester, Manish Fazilka, completing nearly three weeks atop a water tank inside the Sangrur Civil Hospital on Thursday, and talks between the state government and the Unemployed BEd Teachers’ Union going nowhere, aspiring teachers announced a gherao of Moti Mahal in Patiala on September 12 (Sunday)
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Punjab CM residence in Patiala is heavily guarded and aspiring teachers will face police on their way. (HT Photo)

Manish had climbed atop the tower on August 21; in addition to jobs, the union has also sought more posts of Social Studies, Punjabi and Hindi teachers in government schools.

Unemployed BEd Teachers’ Union president Sukhwinder Singh Dhilwan said, “We held a meeting with Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, as also with school education minister Vijay Inder Singla to no avail.”

He added, “We have sought more posts of SST, Punjabi and Hindi teachers in government schools but the ministers failed to address our concerns. Now, we have decided to gherao Moti Mahal to press for our demands.”

“The government which assured Ghar Ghar Rozgar is not paying heed towards the pain of young protesters. The Congress government is still making false promises in meetings, but we will intensify our agitation,” he claimed.

