 Assam: 18-year-old missing girl found dead, police say she was strangled to death - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Assam: 18-year-old missing girl found dead, police say she was strangled to death

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jul 30, 2024 03:22 PM IST

Darrang superintendent of police Prakash Sonowal told HT that the body was found from an area in Mangaldoi town.

The body of a missing teenage girl was found on Tuesday morning wrapped in a polythene bag in Assam’s Darrang district. The girl, who went missing on Monday, may have been strangled to death by unidentified assailants, the police said, adding that there were no signs of sexual assault.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The girl, aged around 18-19 years, hailed from Mangaldoi town of Darrang. According to her family members, she went to a temple to offer puja and didn’t return on Monday.

“We searched for her everywhere, but she was traceless. Finally, we informed the police,” they said.

“We are investigating the matter, and the body has been sent to a government hospital for a postmortem. Once we get the report, the actual cause of death can be ascertained,” he said.

Sonowal said that there are marks on her throat that suggests that she was strangled to death. “As per the initial investigation, it looks like she was strangled to death, but we cannot be sure till the postmortem report arrives. However, there were no signs of sexual assault,” he said.

The police have registered a case under section 103 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We are yet to identify any of the accused in this case,” police officials said.

Assam: 18-year-old missing girl found dead, police say she was strangled to death
Live Score
