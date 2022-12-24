Assam CM dissociates himself from police officer’s letter on religious conversion

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday dissociated himself from a letter written by a senior police officer recently seeking details from all districts on the number of religious conversions and churches in their areas.

On December 16, Saurav Jyoti Saikia, superintendent of police (special branch) had written a letter asking all district superintendents of police seeking details of new churches set up in their areas in the past one year, instances of religious conversions in the past six years and the number of existing churches in their jurisdictions.

“I got to see the letter yesterday. I think we should not ask for such kind of information. This might hurt the sentiment of a particular religious community. That’s why we should avoid such things,” Sarma told Northeast Live, a local news channel.

The CM, who heads the home department, said he was unaware of the context that led the SP to issue the letter. He stated that the director general of police (DGP) has been asked to inquire into it and take corrective measures.

“I completely dissociate myself from the letter. It was never discussed in any government forum. The letter is unwarranted. In Assam, we want to live in harmony with all communities,” said Sarma.

Stating that there is clear distinction between forced conversions and those happening willingly, he said that there is no law in Assam at present to regulate religious conversions.

“We want to clarify that the Assam government doesn’t want to conduct any survey on churches or any other religious institution,” he said.

In his letter, Saikia had stated that the details had been sought as a follow up to discussions on the subject that took place at the conference of superintendents of police held in Guwahati on November 2.

The letter also sought information on “patterns associated with religious conversion”, identity of persons associated with religious conversions and police cases (if any) lodged against them, factors responsible for religious conversions and suggestions on counter measures to address the issue “with a long-term solution”.

