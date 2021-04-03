Home / Cities / Others / Assam health minister’s shocker, says ‘no need to wear masks against Covid-19’
Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that there wasn’t any need to wear face masks for protection against Covid-19
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference announcing complete lockdown for 14-days starting from June 28, due to surge in COVID-19 cases, in Guwahati, Friday, June 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI26-06-2020_000072B) (PTI)

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that there wasn’t any need to wear face masks for protection against Covid-19. Sarma’s comments came during an interview with a news outlet.

“The Centre might give its directives but in the context of Assam, as on present date, Covid is almost non-existent. So, why this need to create panic among people?” Sarma said.

“When the need to wear masks will arise, I will tell people to do so. At present, we have to focus on reviving the economy. If people wear masks how will beauty parlours run? They too need to sustain,” he told the news outlet.

The minister’s statement came at a time when several states in the country are witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Assam, however, hasn’t witnessed a similar surge in fresh Covid-19 cases.

The daily Covid-19 cases in Assam had fizzled down to single digits last month but in recent days the figure is gradually witnessing an upward trend.

On Saturday, the state reported 68 new cases of Covid-19. Assam has 598 active cases of infection at present. So far, the state has recorded 218,601 cases and 1107 fatalities.

