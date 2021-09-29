Assam man beats ailing mother to death, arrested after father lodges FIR

A 34-year-old man allegedly beat beaten his ailing mother to death in Assam’s Cachar district. The incident happened on Sunday night and the accused was arrested after his father lodged an FIR against him, officials said.

The accused, Amarjit Deb, is a resident of Gosaipur part V, under Udharbond assembly constituency in Cachar district. According to his father, Apurba Kumar Deb, Amarjit dragged his mother Sumati Deb from her room and beat her with bamboo sticks at around 11:30 pm on Sunday. She died after few hours.

In his FIR, Apurba Kumar Deb wrote, “My son Amarjit came home angry that night and started shouting at his mother first. His ailing mother was lying on her bed when Amarjit suddenly pulled her hair, dragged her outside and started kicking her. He collected a bamboo stick and started beating her with that. He also beat me when I tried to save my wife. Some neighbours too came to stop him but they could not help. Amarjit left his mother injured and unconscious when we took her to a local hospital. The doctors declared her dead.”

During the incident, the locals informed the members of the Village Defence Party to save the family but by the time they reached, Amarjit had left the house leaving behind his injured parents.

With the help of VDP members and neighbours, Apurba Kumar Deb took his injured wife to a local government health centre. After realising that his wife is dead, he went to file an FIR against his son at the local Police station.

Talking to the media after lodging the FIR, Apurba Kumar Deb said, “It is true that my wife had mental health issues but this was nothing new. I have been dealing with it for many years. Even Amarjit has mental issues and we never misbehaved with him. I don’t know what happened on Sunday night that he killed his mother.”

Amarjit Deb was produced to court on Monday and was sent to police remand for further investigations. Sumati Deb’s dead body was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital on Monday for post mortem.

While Amarjit Deb was taken to court, local reporters tried to get his reaction. He said, “My mother was mentally imbalanced, when I reached home tired that day, she started talking nonsense. It angered me and I lost control.” He said he didn’t regret what he did.