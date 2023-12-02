Assam reserves 5% seats in engineering, medical colleges for govt school students

The Assam government has decided to reserve 5% of seats in state-run engineering and medical colleges across the state for the students who pass out from government-run schools, said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)

Sarma said several important decisions were taken for the welfare of the state in the cabinet meeting held at Tinsukia on Friday, including the 5% reservation for the government school students in all the state government-run medical and engineering colleges.

Assam education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said that the students who have studied from Class 7 to Class 12 at a stretch in a government school will be eligible for the reservation.

“The reservation will be valid for students who studied from Class 7 to 10 in government schools under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and Class 11 to 12 in govt schools, colleges or provincialised colleges under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC),” Pegu said.

He said that this reservation is not an additional quota and would be accommodated within the existing categories such as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Minorities and Other Backward Classes (MOBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) or the General category, based on the candidate’s eligibility.

“The initiative will ensure equal opportunities for all while encouraging the students to opt for government schools,” Pegu wrote on X.

The state government recently many schools due to lack of students or poor academic performances.

The state has also decided to merge the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), following the New Education Policy 2020.

Assam has one All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), 13 government-run medical Colleges and more than 29 government-run engineering colleges.

In September this year, CM Sarma said that the number of medical colleges in the state would go up to 21 by 2026-27.