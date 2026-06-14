Diphu , A trove of rare manuscripts in Assam's Karbi Anglong, believed to hold unknown secrets from the medieval period, is likely to provide an understanding of the region's history, culture and indigenous knowledge once the scripts are decoded.

Assam's Karbi Anglong holds rare medieval manuscripts, admin to rope in experts to decode them

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The fragile folios, preserved in two museums in the district, have survived the ravages of time but remain unread, drawing interest from historians and linguists eager to unlock the mysteries inked on palm leaves and copper plates.

Out of these, the two Tai manuscripts, containing 67 and 158 folios of palm leaves, are preserved at the District Museum in Diphu, the headquarters of Karbi Anglong. These have been engraved by stone, not inked.

The copper manuscript, which has three folios, one ring and an elephant symbol, is kept at Nothengpi Karbi Heritage Museum. It is in the Sanskrit language, but the script is in Assamese.

The Karbi Anglong district administration is considering contacting experts from the Institute of Tai Studies and Research to decode the two rare Tai manuscripts in the near future as well as including the treasure in the Central government's 'Gyan Bharatam' scheme.

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{{^usCountry}} "The District Museum is a treasure trove of rich cultural and archaeological heritage. It houses a collection of manuscripts dating back to the Middle Ages, some of which are yet to be completely decoded," Karbi Anglong District Commissioner Aranyak Saikia told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The District Museum is a treasure trove of rich cultural and archaeological heritage. It houses a collection of manuscripts dating back to the Middle Ages, some of which are yet to be completely decoded," Karbi Anglong District Commissioner Aranyak Saikia told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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It is believed that these manuscripts hold deep insights into the Ahom era, which ruled for 600 years in Assam from 1228 to 1826, he added.

"We extended an open invitation to anyone interested in studying these Tai manuscripts, but we have not received a very favourable response yet. Now, we are thinking of contacting ITSAR and inviting them to study these rare items," Saikia said.

Simultaneously, the district administration is trying to incorporate these manuscripts under the 'Gyan Bharatam' scheme of the central government, helping them surveying and properly digitise them for future generations.

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"We have sent a proposal to the state government's Cultural Department. They will take the necessary steps for sending it to the Centre for the Gyan Bharatam scheme," he added.

The objective of Gyan Bharatam is to safeguard and revitalise India's manuscript heritage through systematic survey and documentation, scientific conservation, digitisation, and publication, along with the creation of a National Digital Repository , ensuring its accessibility for research, education and public engagement.

Saikia also said that to increase inquisitiveness among the youth, the administration is looking forward to organise exposure trips and summer camps in the museum for school and college students.

Talking about the copper manuscript kept at the Nothengpi Karbi Heritage Museum, the DC said that some people tried to decode it earlier, but they did it as a hobby and not very professionally.

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"We want to understand and read the manuscripts properly to gain insight into our past heritage. We are now looking to contact researchers and invite them to decode the same," he added.

When contacted, Karbi Anglong District Museum Officer Kaustuv Saikia told PTI that the copper manuscripts are likely to be from the 9th century and it was recovered in 2020.

"The rare copper plate was found at Ok-Kereng Nihang Engti village and it was formally handed over by the villagers to the CEM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council . The artefact is now displayed in the Nothengpi Karbi Heritage Museum," he added.

Regarding the Tai manuscripts, Kaustuv Saikia said the department will carry out a condition assessment of the two ancient treasures.

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"It is proposed that a scientific condition assessment of the manuscripts may be arranged by the Conservator of the Assam State Museum," he added.

After that, curative conservation will be undertaken either at the District Museum in Diphu or at the Assam State Museum Laboratory, if required based on the Conservator's suggestions and report, Kaustuv Saikia said.

"After confirmation by the Conservator that the manuscripts are fit for handling and exposure to light, digitisation may be undertaken through a camera mounted on slider tripods or through handheld or other scanners. The images can then be fed into the office computer corresponding with object accession records already present," he added.

DC Aranyak Saikia said that the Museum Department has been instrumental in preserving the indigenous cultures of various communities residing in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

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"This was achieved by collecting various ethnographic and archaeological objects from the region. These objects are documented and are now on display. The collection has been acquired over a period of time through fieldwork done by staff members and various District Museum officers posted in Diphu," he added.

The objects include manuscripts, stone sculptures, textile specimens, everyday household implements, jewellery, musical instruments, hunting implements and various other ethnographic objects, which symbolise the rich heritage of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, the DC said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.