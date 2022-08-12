Assault on woman in Noida society: Tyagi community forms ‘Swabhiman Morcha’ to combat harassment of accused Shrikant’s family

Days after the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi for abusing and assaulting a woman at a high rise in Sector 93B, Noida, and alleged harassment of the accused wife by the police, the Tyagi community in the state has decided to close ranks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The community members from 11 districts of the state met on Thursday to form ‘Sanyukt Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha’ to protect the honour and fight those who were trying to defame the entire community.

Members of the Tyagi community from 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh alleged the highhandedness of police against the family members of Shrikant Tyagi. They also said attempts are being made to defame the entire community.

Community leaders decided to form an 11-member standing committee to decide on the future course of action under the aegis of this morcha.

One of the members of the standing committee, Avnish Tyagi, said that the committee will be sharing its agenda and plan of action on Saturday.

“We were in process of deciding our future course of action,” said Avnish, who accused the police and BJP’s Noida MP Mahesh Sharma of unnecessarily exaggerating the issue in which the family of Shrikant Tyagi was harassed for no fault of theirs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police arrested Shrikant Tyagi, the self-proclaimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker on Tuesday after a video of him went viral in which he was seen using foul language against a woman in a residential society in Noida. Later encroachments in his house were bulldozed, and his vehicles were confiscated. The police also said he will be booked under the Gangster Act.

Another member of the committee, Kapil Tyagi, said that they were not supporting the unethical actions of Shrikant Tyagi and he should be punished under the purview of the law. “But what the police did with his wife was wrong. We can’t tolerate that. She was kept in the police station for over 24 hours and harassed,” he asserted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kapil Tyagi said that Noida MP Mahesh Sharma was responsible for exaggerating the incident and questioned, “Why no action was initiated against the MP for abusing the Noida police commissioner in public?”

He said that the Tyagi Samaj has taken the harassment and insult of Shrikant’s family seriously and decided to fight for its honour.

Kapil Tyagi claimed that they have been receiving calls from community members from different parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where people of his community are in significant numbers. “We will oppose anyone who insults our community. We have a sizeable population in many districts of western UP and will support only those who would ensure us the safety of our community,” Kapil Tyagi claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speakers at the meeting also clarified that ‘Tyagis’ and ‘Brahmins’ are one, and their battle against MP Mahesh Sharma should not be seen as any grudge against the Brahmin community but against a person who was solely responsible for exaggerating the issue.

Meanwhile, members of Tyagi Samaj staged a dharna at Mansoorpur in district Muzaffarnagar on Friday and questioned police action against the family of Shrikant Tyagi. They also demanded to initiate action against BJP MP Mahesh Sharma and reiterated that they will continue their battle for justice for Shrikant’s family.

Former designated minister in SP government Bhusan Tyagi has also written a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. In it, he complained about the unethical and illegal action of police against Shrikant Tyagi’s wife and children. He said that we all condemn the wrongdoing of Shrikant, but it seems that the entire incident was politically driven. He demanded an inquiry into it and punish those who were behind the conspiracy of harassing the accused family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}