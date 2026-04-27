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Associate professor in dental college student death case appears before police, released on bail

Associate professor in dental college student death case appears before police, released on bail

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 05:04 pm IST
PTI |
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Kannur , An associate professor of Kannur Dental College and an accused in the case related to the death of a student allegedly harassed over caste appeared before the investigation team here on Monday, police said.

Associate professor in dental college student death case appears before police, released on bail

Dr Sangeetha Nambiar , Associate Professor in the Department of Oral Pathology at Kannur Dental College, Anjarakkandy, and the second accused in the case related to the death of first-year BDS student Nithin Raj, appeared before the Kannur Assistant Commissioner of Police in the morning.

On Saturday, the Kannur District and Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to Nambiar, while denying it to the prime accused, Dr M K Ram, Head of the Department.

Police officials said Nambiar appeared before the ACP, accompanied by her lawyer.

After recording her statement, police formally arrested her and released her on bail as directed by the court, officials said.

Police said that the search for Ram is still underway.

While considering the anticipatory bail plea, the court had observed that no evidence had emerged against Nambiar in the police investigation so far.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Associate professor in dental college student death case appears before police, released on bail
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