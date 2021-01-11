At Chilla border, farmers organise kabaddi, wrestling to keep themselves ‘in shape’

Noida: Farmers camping at the Chilla border to protest against the Centre’s new farm laws organised kabaddi and wrestling matches to keep themselves busy and “in shape”.

A group of farmers from Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Bhanu faction has been on a sit-in at the border since December 1 while another group from the Lok Shakti faction has been protesting at the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

Amid the wrestling matches organised on Sunday and those of kabaddi conducted on Monday at the Chilla border, farmers are hopeful for a positive result.

“The government has to roll back these laws. They don’t have a choice and with the court pulling up the Centre, maybe it will happen soon. All groups have major plans for the Republic Day, and we have been practising and coordinating for it constantly. The point of organising matches is not just to keep ourselves in shape or entertained, but to show the government that we are ready for a prolonged fight,” said Yogesh Pratap Singh, state president, BKU (Bhanu).

The farmers are adamant that if their demands are not met, they will march down with their tractors and conduct a parade on the Republic Day at Rajpath.

“Our farmer brothers have been asked to march to Delhi on January 23 itself with each of them carrying a fist full of soil from our lands because that is where our hearts are. It is our belief that each child of the nation is a farmer. The government is still not listening to our demands and we have no plans of backing out,” said Dr Shailesh Kumar Giri, national spokesperson, BKU (Lok Shakti).