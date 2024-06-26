At least 20 Class 8 students injured in ragging in Arunachal school; 5 suspended

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Arunachal Pradesh’s Bordumsa has suspended five Class-11 students for allegedly torturing their juniors inside the campus. Parents of the injured students said the injury marks suggest that the Class 8 students were beaten with sticks on various parts of their body. (Representative Image/ PTI)

According to police, at least 20 students of Class 8 were found injured after an alleged mass ragging, which took place at the JNV campus on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said on condition of anonymity that they visited the campus and talked to the injured students. “Some of them talked to us and they revealed that they were tortured by seniors inside a room. However, no official complaint has been lodged yet,” the officer said.

Parents of the injured students said the injury marks suggest that the Class 8 students were beaten with sticks on various parts of their body.

A parent said, “There are deep marks of injuries on my son’s body, and he told me that he was stripped and beaten with sticks. This is a gross negligence on the part of the school’s administration.”

Principal of JNV Bordumsa, Rajeev Rajan, said that they are investigating the matter and after the initial findings, five Class 11 students were found involved in the alleged incident.

“We have suspended five students after the disciplinary committee found them guilty. We have sent the injured students to hospital and are monitoring their treatment,” he said.

The parents said that the students went through physical and mental torture which is a concerning matter. “Suspending some students is not a solution, rather the authorities need to find the root cause of the problem, so that this never happens again,” said a parent.