At SNA’s 70th Foundation Day, mother-son’s epic jugalbandi steals the show

LUCKNOW The Sangeet Natak Akademi marked its 70th foundation day on Monday with a spectacular program titled ‘Dharohar,’ featuring the acclaimed Indian classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty.

Classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty and son Rishith Desikan mesmerise audience (Deepak Gupta)

Hailing from Kolkata, Chakraborty boasts numerous national and international accolades, including the prestigious BBC Radio 3 Awards for World Music (Asia-Pacific category) and the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2020. Her proficiency in singing and composing has taken her across the globe. The evening show, which was ticketed, attracted a crowd of eager fans, patiently waiting outside for a chance to secure a seat.

Chakraborty kicked off her performance with a mesmerising rendition of Shyam Kalyan Raga, captivating the audience with her melodious tunes and seamlessly transitioning between compositions. Accompanied by two sitars, a harmonium, a sarangi, a tabla, and a swarmandal that she skillfully played herself, the audience was enthralled by the intricate musical display on stage. To add to the excitement, Chakraborty announced a special performance with her son, Rishith Desikan.

The chief guest for the event, renowned folk singer Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, praised Chakraborty’s exceptional skill and talent. The show also saw the presence of Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary of the culture department, Hari Om, principal secretary of the social welfare department, Awanish Awasthi, chief advisor to the chief minister, and several other political dignitaries. The audience included Indian classical enthusiasts from Lucknow’s artist community and admirers eager to capture a moment with the world-famous vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty.

The mother-son duo left a lasting impression with their jugalbandi, showcasing Chakraborty’s remarkable vocal range and control. In her address to the audience, Chakraborty urged the people of Lucknow to preserve the city’s rich culture and tradition. “No matter how much music evolves, these institutions and auditoriums in Lucknow will always echo with the tunes of tradition and heritage,” she affirmed.

