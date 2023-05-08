Police to close all cases against slain gangsters Atiq & Ashraf

PRAYAGRAJ Days after the sensational killing of mafioso-turned politician duo Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem (aka Ashraf), police have decided to shut all criminal cases against them. While Atiq has 102 cases against him and was convicted in only one of them, Ashraf is accused in 50 cases.

While Atiq has 102 cases against him and was convicted in only one of them, Ashraf is accused in 50 cases. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the past few decades, cases were registered against the brother duo in several districts but they somehow evaded conviction. However, the situation turned against them for in last few years. Action was taken not just against Atiq but his henchmen and associates as well. Their homes were demolished and their assets attached under the Gangster Act.

After Umesh Pal’s murder Atiq in February this year, his lawyer Khan Saulat Hanif and henchman Dinesh Pasi were convicted for Umesh’s abduction in 2007. They were subsequently awarded life imprisonment.

After the death of the mafia brothers, the 150 cases pending against them will now be closed forever. The investigation officers in the pending cases will submit their death report in the cases in which the chargesheet has been filed at the court. However, cases against the other co-accused will continue, officials added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, Atiq and Ashraf had cases of serious offences against them, including murder, attempt to murder, loot, fraud, kidnapping, extortion, land grabbing, assault, issuing threats, conspiracy of murder, Gangster Act, Goonda Act, Arms Act, 7 CLA Act, and Explosives Act, among others.

The first case of murder was lodged against Atiq in 1979 when he was just 15 years old. Similarly, Ashraf was first booked for abduction and assault in 1992. The last case was lodged against them in connection with the Umesh Pal murder on February 24.

Shaista Parveen now a mafia in police records

On the run for several weeks, Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen has now been categorised as a mafiosi in police records. In an FIR lodged at Dhumanganj police station, Shaista has been mentioned as Mafia Shaista Parveen, who is accompanied by her henchman Sabir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the FIR lodged against Atin Zafar for sheltering assailant Sabir, police claimed that Shaista Parveen was at Zafar’s home on April 16 and even tried to attend Atiq’s funeral.

Shaista is carrying a reward of ₹50,000. According to police, Shaista has been a partner to Atiq in the crimes he committed from the jail. She used to run the illegal businesses and collect cash from Atiq’s associates and partners. She was also involved in the conspiracy to kill Umesh Pal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON