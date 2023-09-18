Attack on Woman Constable: U.P. STF releases pictures of suspects, seeks public assistance

LUCKNOW In a significant development in the case of the brutal attack on a female head constable, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday released images of two suspects allegedly involved in the assault.

The attack on the woman constable occurred in the early hours of August 30 on the Saryu Express. (HT Photo)

The attack on the woman constable occurred in the early hours of August 30 on the Saryu Express. The victim, a woman head constable stationed in Sultanpur, was en route to Ayodhya for her Sawan Mela duty.

The released suspect images were extracted from CCTV footage at the railway platform. These images likely capture the moment when the suspects disembarked from the Saryu Express and departed from the railway station after assaulting the policewoman.

However, the authorities have not disclosed the specific location where these images were sourced. U.P. Police has announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for any information that leads to the apprehension of the attacker. They have called upon the public to assist in the apprehension of the suspects.

The U.P. Special Task Force (STF), responsible for investigating the case, has provided three contact numbers for people to share information: 94544-01210 (Special Task Force Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP)), 94544-01828 (Deputy SP), and 94544-02257 (the investigation officer of the case).

The STF assures informants that their identity will remain confidential, and the ₹1 lakh reward will be presented by Prashant Kumar, U.P. Police Special Director General, Law and Order.

On September 8, inspector-in-charge of Ayodhya Cantt railway station, Pappu Yadav, was transferred to police lines for failing to make any headway in the case, even nine days after the attack.

The severely injured 43-year-old female head constable was discovered beneath a lower berth in the Saryu Express near Ayodhya. She is presently receiving treatment at the KGMU trauma centre.

The STF was brought in after the Allahabad High Court took suo moto cognisance of the case and inquired about the actions being taken by state police authorities to apprehend the culprits.

The policewoman hails from Prayagraj and is assigned to the 181 Women Helpline Cell in Sultanpur. Her duty was for the Sawan Mela in Ayodhya on August 30.

Earlier, upon the complaint lodged by the woman’s brother, an FIR was registered in the case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty) of the IPC against unidentified individuals.