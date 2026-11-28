Raipur, Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly trying to burn and damage a Mother Mary statue outside a church in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, an official said.

Attempt to vandalise, burn Mother Mary statue in Chhattisgarh; FIR registered more less

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Following the incident outside Sacred Heart Church, a Christian group has appealed to the Narayanpur collector for Christmas security.

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The alleged vandalism attempt took place in front of Sacred Heart Church, on the premises of Viswadeepti High School, in the Banglapara area on the intervening night of November 24 and 25, the official said on Friday.

"Three unidentified persons attempted to set the statue of Mother Mary on fire and damage it around 12.20 am on November 25. Some unidentified persons had attempted to remove the same statue from its place and damage it on November 24. These came to light when church members inspected the premises on the morning of November 25," he said, quoting the complaint.

CCTV footage from the church premises purportedly showed the movements of some persons around 12.20 am, with flames visible near the statue, he said, adding the concrete statue remained intact, though black soot marks were visible on it.

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint was lodged at Narayanpur police station by Father Jomon T D on behalf of the church members, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint was lodged at Narayanpur police station by Father Jomon T D on behalf of the church members, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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The FIR has been registered under sections 298 , 299 , 326 , 61 and 3 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , the official said.

Efforts are on to identify and nab the accused persons, he added.

Meanwhile, Massi Ekta Samaj on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Narayanpur collector, seeking action against those involved in the incidents and adequate security for the Christian community ahead of Christmas.

It said the incidents had created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among members of the Christian community.

The organisation urged the district administration to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged attempts to vandalise the statue, ensure adequate police deployment and regular patrolling at churches and other religious places across the district, and provide special security during Christmas prayers and celebrations.

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The memorandum expressed concern over the recurrence of incidents targeting Sacred Heart Catholic Church, recalling the vandalism at the same church on January 2, 2023.

On that day, the church and the Mother Mary statue were vandalised during a protest by a group of tribals. Several police personnel, including then Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar, were injured in attacks by protesters.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.