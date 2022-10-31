Atul Kumar Anjaan, senior party leader from Lucknow, re-elected as CPI’s gen secy

LUCKNOW: Senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Atul Kumar Anjaan, who is a Lucknow resident, has been re-elected as the general secretary of the party. The development took place in the 24th CPI National Congress, held recently at Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After his election, Anjaan said, “CPI’s 24th National Conference has decided to launch a nationwide vigorous struggle against neo-liberal policies that are detrimental to the country. In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the onus to dislodge the Modi government from office lies on all secular, democratic and regional parties.”

In his early 20s, Anjaan got elected as the president of National College Students Union. Popular for voicing concerns of students, Anjaan also won the presidency of Lucknow University Students’ Union for four consecutive terms. A gifted orator in half-a-dozen languages, Anjaan joined the left party during his university days.

He was one of the main leaders of famous Police-PAC revolt of UP. Anjaan even spent four years and nine months in jail during his political journey. His father Dr AP Singh was a veteran freedom fighter who took part in actions of HSRA (Hindustan Socialist Republican Association), for which he served a long sentence in the British jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}