AU Chhatra Mahapanchayat: Eight-member SP delegation to attend event on Jan 12

An eight-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party (SP) will be visiting the campus of the Allahabad University (AU) on January 12. The delegation will arrive to participate in the Chhatra Mahapanchayat called by a group of students who have been protesting on the campus over the issue of fee hike and reinstatement of students’ union on the central university campus.

Student leader Ajay Yadav ‘Samrat’ of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha said, “The state president of SP, Naresh Uttam, has issued a letter on Tuesday wherein our leader has mentioned that on the instructions of SP president, Akhilesh Yadav, an eight-member delegation will be arriving at AU to participate in the Mahapanchayat convened on January 12”.

The delegation will be led by former Member of Parliament, Dharmendra Yadav. The other members will include MLA Om Prakash Singh, MLA RK Verma, MLA Atul Pradhan, MLA Sandeep Patel, former minister Ram Asare Vishwakarma, outgoing district president of SP Yogesh Yadav and outgoing City unit president of SP Syed Iftekhar Hussain, he added.

In another development on Tuesday, former students’ union president of Allahabad University Students Union (AUSU), Avnish Yadav, visited the campus to lend support to the movement.

He visited the entire campus and appealed to the students to participate in large numbers in Mahapanchayat to be held on the occasion of Youth Day and lend support.

Yadav said that preparations for the Mahapanchayat are in full swing. This is a message to the vice-chancellor of the Allahabad University who considers civil disobedience as weakness and non-violence as cowardice, he claimed.