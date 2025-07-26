AU to lead evaluation of NEP-based edu across 8 states

Allahabad University (AU) has bagged a prestigious project from the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) to assess the implementation and impact of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 across eight northern Indian states. (Sourced pic for representation)

This marks the first time the Department of Commerce at AU has been entrusted with a major ICSSR-funded project, according to university officials.

With a total funding of ₹30 lakh, the two-year study will encompass Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. The research will primarily focus on the NEP’s “Panchkosha” model of holistic education, which emphasises five key dimensions of development: physical, mental, intellectual, spiritual, and emotional, shared officials.

The study, led by Srijan Anant, assistant professor in the Department of Commerce and Principal Investigator of the project, aims to evaluate how the NEP’s principles are being implemented at various levels of the education system through in-depth field surveys.

The research will involve collaboration with experts from four prominent institutions: Prof Surya Rashmi Rawat (Central University of Himachal Pradesh), Prof Geeta Bhatt (University of Delhi), Prof Suneel Kumar (Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, University of Delhi) and the team from Allahabad University.

“The study will offer empirical insights into the practical application of NEP 2020 reforms—such as outcome-based learning, digital integration, inclusivity, and the integration of Indian knowledge systems. A key focus is the implementation of the Panchkosha framework, which draws on India’s ancient educational traditions to foster holistic student development,” said Anant.

As part of the project, field visits will be carried out at various schools, colleges, and universities. Researchers will conduct interviews with students, teachers, and parents to gather ground-level data. A comparative analysis of the educational policies and functioning of state education boards will also be undertaken to identify ways to better align current practices with the NEP’s holistic approach.

The study will engage nearly 3,000 stakeholders, including students, teachers, parents, institutional heads, and policymakers. It aims to assess the inclusivity and effectiveness of NEP 2020 across diverse educational settings and generate actionable policy recommendations. These insights are expected to support improvements in regional equity, infrastructure development, teacher training, and the empowerment of both students and parents, the research team noted.