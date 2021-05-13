Avian flu: 9,780 more birds culled in Kila Raipur, 50,000 in last four days

As culling operations entered the fourth day at poultry farms in Kila Raipur where an avian flu outbreak has been confirmed, 9,780 birds were culled on Wednesday.

Teams from the animal husbandry department also destroyed 102 eggs. As many as 19,200 birds were culled on May 8, 12,400 on May 9, and 8,760 on May 10, taking the four-day toll to 50,140. Authorities say approximately 75,000 birds will be culled.

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, had confirmed avian influenza in samples sent from a poultry farm at Kila Raipur on May 7, prompting the administration to order culling of birds.

The samples were collected after owner of Suba Singh Poultry Farm alerted the administration about the mysterious death of 1,500 birds. Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has declared 1km radius around the farm as an infected zone and 10km as surveillance zone.

As culling operations entered the fourth day at poultry farms in Kila Raipur where an avian flu outbreak has been confirmed, 9,780 birds were culled on Wednesday. Teams from the animal husbandry department also destroyed 102 eggs. As many as 19,200 birds were culled on May 8, 12,400 on May 9, and 8,760 on May 10, taking the four-day toll to 50,140. Authorities say approximately 75,000 birds will be culled. The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, had confirmed avian influenza in samples sent from a poultry farm at Kila Raipur on May 7, prompting the administration to order culling of birds. The samples were collected after owner of Suba Singh Poultry Farm alerted the administration about the mysterious death of 1,500 birds. Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has declared 1km radius around the farm as an infected zone and 10km as surveillance zone.