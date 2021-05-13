Home / Cities / Others / Avian flu: 9,780 more birds culled in Kila Raipur, 50,000 in last four days
others

Avian flu: 9,780 more birds culled in Kila Raipur, 50,000 in last four days

Teams from the animal husbandry department also destroyed 102 eggs. As many as 19,200 birds were culled on May 8, 12,400 on May 9, and 8,760 on May 10, taking the four-day toll to 50,140
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Culling operations underway at a poultry farm in Kila Raipur. (HT Photo)

As culling operations entered the fourth day at poultry farms in Kila Raipur where an avian flu outbreak has been confirmed, 9,780 birds were culled on Wednesday.

Teams from the animal husbandry department also destroyed 102 eggs. As many as 19,200 birds were culled on May 8, 12,400 on May 9, and 8,760 on May 10, taking the four-day toll to 50,140. Authorities say approximately 75,000 birds will be culled.

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, had confirmed avian influenza in samples sent from a poultry farm at Kila Raipur on May 7, prompting the administration to order culling of birds.

The samples were collected after owner of Suba Singh Poultry Farm alerted the administration about the mysterious death of 1,500 birds. Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has declared 1km radius around the farm as an infected zone and 10km as surveillance zone.

As culling operations entered the fourth day at poultry farms in Kila Raipur where an avian flu outbreak has been confirmed, 9,780 birds were culled on Wednesday.

Teams from the animal husbandry department also destroyed 102 eggs. As many as 19,200 birds were culled on May 8, 12,400 on May 9, and 8,760 on May 10, taking the four-day toll to 50,140. Authorities say approximately 75,000 birds will be culled.

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, had confirmed avian influenza in samples sent from a poultry farm at Kila Raipur on May 7, prompting the administration to order culling of birds.

The samples were collected after owner of Suba Singh Poultry Farm alerted the administration about the mysterious death of 1,500 birds. Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has declared 1km radius around the farm as an infected zone and 10km as surveillance zone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP