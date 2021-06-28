Ayodhya development plan: Now, Hanuman Garhi road widening project hits roadblock

LUCKNOW Another project in Ayodhya’s development plan has hit a roadblock. Shopkeepers at the Hanuman Garhi road are up in arms against the proposed widening of the road for which shops will be demolished. Traders accused the district administration of not coming up with a clear cut policy of either compensation or new shops for those who will be displaced.

On the other hand, the project to install lord Ram’s statue in Manja Barhata village of the district was also stuck as farmers had moved the high court, challenging acquisition of their land for the project.

“The district administration has not come up with a clear policy for shopkeepers whose shops will be demolished,” said Nand Kumar Gupta, trader leader.

“As a last resort, it has been decided to move the high court, if the administration is not able to come up with a clear cut policy for rehabilitation of shopkeepers who will be displaced,” he added.

In protest of the decision to widen the road, the traders have also decided to take out a procession from Ram Ki Paidi Ghat to Tedi Bazar on July 1.

“A panel of traders will also try to resolve the issue through dialogue with the district administration,” said Prem Sagar Mishra, trader leader.

“All issues of traders will be addressed amicably through dialogue,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, BJP MLA from Ayodhya constituency.

Projects of Ayodhya are likely to be put on the fast track after the document for Ayodhya’s development was presented before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26.

Widening of the Hanuman Garhi road is also a part of this project. Both sides of the road are dotted with shops.

The administration has set a standard of 13 metres and 24 metres for the road widening projects in Ayodhya. But the traders are demanding to curtail it to 10 metres and 18 metres, respectively.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced to install the tallest statue of Lord Ram (251 feet) in Ayodhya during Deepotsav celebrations in 2017.

However, the project is yet to take off even after four years.

A site in Ayodhya’s Manja Barhata village was finalised for the project instead of the earlier site – Meerpur Duaba village.

The Ayodhya administration had started the process of land measurement in Manja Barhata for the mega project. But, the project was stuck after around 65 farmers filed a writ in Lucknow high court, challenging acquisition of land.

The court had directed the Ayodhya administration to carry out land acquisition according to the laid down procedures and norms. But the issue could not be resolved till date.