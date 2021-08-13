Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ayodhya rly station to be developed by March ’22
Ayodhya rly station to be developed by March ’22

The work includes development of modern facilities in around 1,00,000 square feet of area, improvement of platforms and aprons, development of circulation areas and other things.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:59 PM IST
LUCKNOW: The ongoing development work at Ayodhya station would be completed by March 2022, said senior officials of Northern Railways (NR), the zone that is giving a facelift to the station. They said the development of this station was top on priority and once completed, it would be among the state’s most ultra modern stations.

“The development of Ayodhya station has been among the topmost priorities. The entire work is going at a fast pace and would be completed by March 2022,” said SK Sapra, divisional railway manager (DRM) NR, Lucknow Division, who recently inspected the construction work at the station.

“The work of redevelopment of Ayodhya railway station and its circulating area was initially sanctioned in 2017-18, at a total cost of around 80 crore. The aim behind the ambitious redevelopment project was to enhance the passenger facilities, anticipating high footfall,” a senior NR official said.

He said that the redevelopment was planned in such a way that the station’s facade reflected the local architecture and religious ethos of the city. Under the redevelopment work, the entire work was divided into three phases. Phase I, the main phase, comprised development and beautification of the station building, The same phase also included the development of modern facilities in around 1,00,000 square feet of area, improvement of platforms and aprons, development of circulation areas and other things. This phase was expected to get completed by March 2022.

However, phase II of the project that is expected to take off by next year, includes modified entry and exits, construction of second entry of the building and the development of additional holding area of around 18,000 square metres.

