Ayodhya to be 1st temple town to have sustainable development index using AI

LUCKNOW The Yogi Adityanath government is propelling Ayodhya towards modernisation, anticipating a surge in visitors to the temple town following the opening of the Ram Mandir to devotees in January. In a significant move, the government has enlisted the expertise of Arahas Technology Limited, a geospatial IT and AI company, to implement an Artificial Intelligence-based Sustainable Development Index for Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arahas Technology Limited to create the first Vedic City based on the Sustainable Index Platform for Ayodhya. This initiative aims to enable the state government to assess its resources and requirements, facilitating upgrades to accommodate the anticipated influx of people after the opening of the Ram Mandir.

“Ayodhya will be the first temple city to undergo sustainable development with the assistance of Artificial Intelligence,” said Vishal Singh, vice-chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority.

In light of Ayodhya’s current population of 24 lakh, the state government contemplates the potential impact on the city’s weather, climate, and resources when estimating a significant influx of visitors post the opening of the Ram Mandir. The sustainability index report will play a pivotal role in guiding the state government’s efforts to develop infrastructure and make necessary arrangements, ensuring minimal disruption to the city’s environment. The report will also forecast the implications of different visitor scenarios, ranging from 10 lakh to 20 lakh people.

Saurabh Rai, CEO of Arahas Technology Limited, highlighted, “Several cities in Europe release such data. The state government will provide us with the necessary data, and based on that, a comprehensive report will be prepared.” The state government envisions the success of this project in Ayodhya as a potential model for implementation in other temple towns within the state, including Varanasi and Mathura.