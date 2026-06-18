Badaun road tragedy: Six women killed as racing tractors crush e-rickshaw; PM expresses grief

A major road accident claimed the lives of six women and left three others injured in Badaun district on Wednesday afternoon after an e-rickshaw carrying members of a family was allegedly hit by a tractor-trolley on the highway.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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The deceased were identified as Rajkumari, 50, her daughter Narayani, 30, Revati, 80, Gangashri, 30, Sarla, 32, and Premavati, 32, all residents of the same village. Five women died instantly, while the sixth succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the Government Medical College.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap in Badaun. PM Modi also wished speedy recovery for those injured in the mishap.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X; “The loss of lives due to a mishap in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” PM stated.

The incident occurred in the Ujhani police station area on the Bareilly-Agra Highway, where road construction work has restricted traffic movement to one lane.

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{{^usCountry}} According to eyewitnesses, two tractors returning from the Ujhani Mandi after selling maize were racing each other on the highway. During the reckless competition, one tractor narrowly missed the e-rickshaw, but the second tractor crashed into it and ran over several passengers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to eyewitnesses, two tractors returning from the Ujhani Mandi after selling maize were racing each other on the highway. During the reckless competition, one tractor narrowly missed the e-rickshaw, but the second tractor crashed into it and ran over several passengers. {{/usCountry}}

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Women travelling in the e-rickshaw came under the wheels of the tractor and died on the spot. Witnesses said the victims’ bodies were scattered across nearly 10 feet of roadway. The accident triggered panic and cries for help, prompting local residents to rush to the scene and assist the injured before they were transported to hospital.

District magistrate Avanish Rai reached the accident site soon after receiving information about the tragedy. Confirming the casualties, he said that three others were undergoing treatment at the Medical College. Two of the injured remain in critical condition.

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DM said that police apprehended both tractor drivers along with their vehicles. Police have launched further legal proceedings and are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal crash.

The tragedy struck a family that was preparing for a wedding. Rajkumari’s son, Kunwarpal, is scheduled to get married on June 29. Residents of Murawan Nagla village, the family was travelling to Rajkumari’s maternal village, Gathauna, to perform traditional pre-wedding rituals and invite relatives for the ceremony.