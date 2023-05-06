DM flags off Khelo India rally in Bahraich; students & teachers take part

BAHRAICH A large number of school students, teachers, NCC cadets, and other employees of the district administration took out a rally to promote the third edition of the Khelo India University Games in Bahraich on Saturday morning.

District magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra inaugurated the rally by lighting up a torch relay at the Shahi Ghantaghar Chowk. State sports delegate and popular cricketer Prince Yadav, city magistrate Shalini Prabhakar, BSA Avyakt Ram Tiwari, and other administrative officials were also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DM Chandra urged all people present at the event to take part in sports. The DM said, “As we know, a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. To keep our body fit and healthy, we should indulge in physical activities and keep a healthy diet.”

At the event, Chandra also participated in running and tried his hands at boxing. The torch relay, which started from Ghantaghar Chowk, concluded at the Indira Stadium, covering various routes of the city. Notably, the event was to be organised in 2022 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Khelo India University Games are being organised for the first time in Uttar Pradesh. The sports extravaganza is scheduled to start on May 25. It will go on till June 5, 2023.

