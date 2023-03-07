Bahraich Jal Nigam office catches fire

The office of the Jal Nigam, situated near the district magistrate’s office, caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, in Bahraich. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained so far. District magistrate Dr. Dinesh Chandra has set up a magisterial inquiry and instructed city magistrate Jyoti Rai to submit the report within 15 days.

Smoke billowing from hte Jal Nigam office in Bahraich on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Some commuters noticed smoke emanating from the Jal Nigam office situated near the district magistrate office around 2.45 pm on Tuesday. The matter was reported to the police and to the fire brigade.

Soon the fire took on a more serious shape and smoke engulfed the entire office area.

DM Chandra and superintendent of police Prashant Verma also reached the spot and directed the fire-fighting efforts. The fire was so devastating that fire tenders could control the fire only after about four hours of effort.

SHO Dehat Kotwali Rakesh Kumar Pandey said no one was injured in the incident and no report has been filed so far in connection with the matter.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI

