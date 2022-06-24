Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bahraich: Police bust inter-district gang of auto-lifters, recover 9 motorcycles

Arrested members of the auto-lifter gang. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 10:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bahraich

With the arrest of three members of an auto-lifter gang, police claimed to have unearthed an inter-district auto-lifters gang and recovered 9 motorcycles that were stolen from different parts of the state, said the police on Friday. Besides, the police have also recovered 2 pistols and 1-kilogram charas (cannabis) from the gang members.

Giving the information, the additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ashok Kumar said taking a serious note of auto lifting cases SSP Keshaw Kumar Chaudhari has constituted a police team led by SHO Dargah Manoj Singh.

Acting on a tip-off, the police started a vehicle checking drive in different parts of the district and arrested three members of an auto-lifter gang. The arrested members have been identified as Sher Khan s/o Muslim Khan a resident of Madhuban under Rupaideha PS, Dildar Ali s/o Mahboob Ali a resident of Bargadiha under Nanpara PS area and Rizwan s/o Basu a resident of Salarganj locality under Dargah PS area.

During interrogation, it was revealed that several cases were registered against them in different police stations of the district, said the ASP. Police also recovered 9 motorcycles and the chassis of a two-wheeler which the gang members had cut into pieces, the ASP said.

Police registered a case under sections 41/411, 413, 414, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC, 8/20 of the NDPS Act and 3/25 of the Arms Act.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Keshaw Kumar Chaudhri announced a cash reward for the police team. -- Shariq Rais Siddiqui

