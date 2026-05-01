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Bailey bridge collapses in Manipur’s Churachandpur, traffic diverted

The route is considered a crucial supply line for Churachandpur, facilitating the movement of essential commodities from Silchar in Assam and other areas through Mizoram.

Published on: May 01, 2026 05:04 pm IST
By Sobhapati Samom
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A Bailey bridge over the Tuivai river in Manipur’s Churachandpur district collapsed on Thursday evening, disrupting a key supply route and forcing authorities to divert traffic, officials said on Friday.

Visuals from the site of the bridge collapse in Churachandpur district of Manipur. (Sourced)

The bridge, located between Sinzawl and Khuanggin villages under the Thanlon area, gave way while two trucks loaded with cement were crossing it, officials said. No casualties were reported.

The structure lies near the Khuanggin area, more than three hours by road from Churachandpur town.

Traffic movement along the stretch has been temporarily suspended, according to the office of the Churachandpur deputy commissioner.

The route is considered a crucial supply line for Churachandpur, facilitating the movement of essential commodities from Silchar in Assam and other areas through Mizoram.

The district administration has directed the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) to restore the bridge on a war footing, and officials said the NHIDCL has already begun immediate measures for the procurement and installation of a replacement Bailey bridge.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Bailey bridge collapses in Manipur’s Churachandpur, traffic diverted
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Bailey bridge collapses in Manipur’s Churachandpur, traffic diverted
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