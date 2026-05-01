Bailey bridge collapses in Manipur’s Churachandpur, traffic diverted

A Bailey bridge over the Tuivai river in Manipur’s Churachandpur district collapsed on Thursday evening, disrupting a key supply route and forcing authorities to divert traffic, officials said on Friday.

Visuals from the site of the bridge collapse in Churachandpur district of Manipur. (Sourced)

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The bridge, located between Sinzawl and Khuanggin villages under the Thanlon area, gave way while two trucks loaded with cement were crossing it, officials said. No casualties were reported.

The structure lies near the Khuanggin area, more than three hours by road from Churachandpur town.

Traffic movement along the stretch has been temporarily suspended, according to the office of the Churachandpur deputy commissioner.

The route is considered a crucial supply line for Churachandpur, facilitating the movement of essential commodities from Silchar in Assam and other areas through Mizoram.

The district administration has directed the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) to restore the bridge on a war footing, and officials said the NHIDCL has already begun immediate measures for the procurement and installation of a replacement Bailey bridge.

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{{^usCountry}} “Restoration work is being carried out on priority to ensure early resumption of normal traffic movement,” the office of the DC, Churachandpur, said in a press release on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Restoration work is being carried out on priority to ensure early resumption of normal traffic movement,” the office of the DC, Churachandpur, said in a press release on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “In the interim, all vehicular traffic has been diverted via the Sinzawl–Dialkhai–Churachandpur route through NH-02. Commuters are advised to use this alternative route and adhere to traffic advisories issued by the authorities,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the interim, all vehicular traffic has been diverted via the Sinzawl–Dialkhai–Churachandpur route through NH-02. Commuters are advised to use this alternative route and adhere to traffic advisories issued by the authorities,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The district administration said all necessary steps are being taken to restore connectivity at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district administration said all necessary steps are being taken to restore connectivity at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The cooperation of the public in ensuring smooth traffic management and safety are sincerely appreciated,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The cooperation of the public in ensuring smooth traffic management and safety are sincerely appreciated,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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