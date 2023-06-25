Rise in price of raw silk hits Banarasi silk saree industry

With the Banarasi silk industry witnessing a sluggish market these days, the rise in raw silk prices has further added to the woes of weavers and manufacturers. (Pic for representation)

Price rise has hit the industry hard, especially the Banarasi saree makers. The silk price has increased around ₹1,000 per kg in the last five months which has further raised the production cost. However, the manufacturers cannot increase the price of silk clothes, including Banarasi Saree, stole, etc because the market is already sluggish.

General secretary, Banarasi Vastra Udhyog Association, Varanasi, Rajan Bahal said, “The price of silk imported from Vietnam and China has increased upto ₹1,000 per kg in last five months. Rate of Vietnamese silk was ₹4,200 per kg five months ago. Now, it has increased to ₹5,200 per kg. As a result, production cost has increased.”

He accepts that price rise is a matter of serious concern for the Banarasi saree manufacturers. Production cost has increased, but the product is being sold at the same rate as it was six months ago.

“The traders cannot afford to increase the price of the product at present, because in June, the market has been sluggish for the Banarasi silk textile industry. This trend is likely to be continued in July as well. The market will improve after August 15, “ said Bahal.

He said that Chinese silk prices has gone up to ₹6,000 per kg. Therefore, Banarasi silk sari makers are using Vietnamese silk.

Azim Babu, a Banarasi Sari maker and master weaver, said that the Banarasi saree makers are bearing the brunt of price rise. “The market has already been sluggish for the last one month. Therefore, we cannot increase the price of the product. Eventually, the makers have to bear the loss,” he said.

Irfan Babu, another maker of saree said that these days Vietnamese silk is used more in weaving the Banarasi saree as it is comparatively cheaper than the Chinese silk. But at present, price of Vietnamese silk is skyrocketing. We wish these would come down soon, he said.

Silk from Karnataka, Russia, Vietnam and China is used in the sarees here. But at present, many saree makers are using the old silk stock, if they have, for making new sarees.