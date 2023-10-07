Bareilly sets the bar as 1st dist in U.P. to offer smart class access to every govt school

LUCKNOW Bareilly has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first district not only in Uttar Pradesh but potentially in the entire country to grant access to smart classrooms in all government schools.

Smart class (Representative photo)

The district boasts a total of 2,546 government schools, including 2,483 basic department schools and 63 government inter colleges, all of which now have access to smart classes. Impressively, out of the 15,000 smart schools across Uttar Pradesh, 2,500 are situated within the Bareilly district itself, marking a significant accomplishment for the region, according to Jag Pravesh, IAS, chief development officer of Bareilly.

Confirming this remarkable achievement, director-general of School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand, commended Bareilly for setting an exemplary standard for all other districts in Uttar Pradesh. He also mentioned plans to honor the officials who played a crucial role in this transformative mission.

Vijay Kiran Anand disclosed that nearly 60% of these smart classrooms received funding from the government, with 20% being sponsored through Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, and the remaining 20% supported by the Bareilly Development Authority.

Sanjay Singh, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari, said, “Previously, only 700 schools in the district were equipped with smart classes. However, in the past 15 months, we expedited the implementation process and successfully accomplished the task.”

The introduction of smart classrooms exemplifies the district’s unwavering commitment to providing students with access to innovative educational tools. These smart classrooms leverage digital technology to elevate the teaching and learning experience, fostering interactive and engaging lessons. Students can now benefit from multimedia content, educational videos, and interactive presentations, empowering them to grasp complex concepts with ease.

As part of the Nipun Bharat program, it is envisioned that each student must acquire basic numeracy and literacy skills. To realize this vision, classroom content is locally developed, ensuring that students derive maximum benefit from it.

“The primary advantage of smart classrooms is their ability to engage students,” stated the BSA. “The majority of our students come from underprivileged rural backgrounds, and they are eager learners. Smart classes have enhanced their attention spans, and the audio and visual representation of textbook content has significantly improved their comprehension skills, resulting in a higher quality of learning.”

The chief development officer emphasised the importance of digital literacy in the modern era. “We firmly believe that in today’s world, anyone lacking access to the internet and digital literacy will fall behind. In line with Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Antyodaya’ mantra, we recognised the need to provide students with access to the internet and digital content.”

